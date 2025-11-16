Ex-MLA slams Malpe harbour land lease to sitting BJP MLA

Udupi: Former Udupi MLA K Raghupathi Bhat has criticised the government’s decision to lease 9.5 acres of Malpe harbour land to the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi District Co-operative Fish Marketing Federation, an organisation chaired by sitting Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna. The approval was issued during a meeting of the Karnataka Maritime Board headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Bhat alleged that the Congress government, which he said has shown little interest in addressing local development needs, had surprisingly fast-tracked a proposal benefiting a federation led by an MLA. He questioned whether there was an “understanding” between the government and Suvarna, claiming the move raises concerns of conflict of interest.

The land—located behind the Udupi–Cochin Shipyard and close to tourism hubs such as the Sea Walk—should ideally have been reserved for public-oriented projects, Bhat argued. He said Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan had previously identified the area as suitable for the fourth phase of the Malpe fishing harbour. Several bhajanamandalis from the region had also formally demanded the land for community-related activities.

Bhat said the decision violated public interest and demanded that the lease be revoked. He urged the government to transfer the land to the Malpe Beach Development Committee, which comprises five bhajanamandalis and has played a key role in improving infrastructure and tourism amenities at Malpe. He warned that leasing the site to the federation could lead to the creation of fish meal or fish oil units and other commercial fisheries-linked operations, which he said could disturb tourism, harm the local environment and affect residents’ livelihoods. Stating that ₹8 crore has already been spent on tourism infrastructure in the vicinity, Bhat said growing public resentment could soon turn into a sustained agitation if the government does not withdraw the order.