Exodus of Laborers from Gundlupet Taluk to Kerala Raises Concerns; Students Leaving School in Search of Wages

Chamarajanagara : The border villages of Gundlupet taluk in Chamarajanagar are witnessing a wave of migration as laborers are leaving for Kerala in pursuit of higher wages, prompting concerns about the impact on the local community. Villages including Annur, Bhimanabidu, Koothanur, and Berambadi are experienced a steady exodus over the past week, with families seeking better employment opportunities in the neighboring state.

The allure of higher wages in Kerala, reportedly double the earnings in Karnataka, has led to laborers from these villages making the difficult decision to migrate since drought in state. Unfortunately, this trend is not only impacting the adult workforce but has also resulted in children leaving school to accompany their parents in search of livelihood. In a disheartening development, 24 students from various village schools in Gundlupet taluk have abandoned their studies and joined their families on the journey to Kerala. The Education Department has recorded this concerning trend, indicating that 12 girls and 12 boys have left Gule with their parents. Authorities fear that this number might escalate in the coming days.

Taking cognizance of the situation, Gundlupet' block Education Officer, Rajasekhar, has stated that a list of students who left with their parents is being compiled. Efforts will be made to bring these children back to school, and a formal communication will be sent to the district collector and labor officers in Kerala, seeking their cooperation in addressing this issue.

Despite various government welfare schemes and employment guarantees, the migration trend persists, highlighting the challenges faced by rural communities. Even with initiatives aimed at supporting farmers and laborers, the reality on the ground suggests that the allure of better opportunities elsewhere remains a driving force.

At the Gundlupet town transport bus stand, scenes of older individuals, women, and men waiting for the daily Kerala-bound buses have become commonplace. This migration trend underscores the need for a comprehensive approach to address the root causes of rural distress and to create sustainable opportunities within the local communities. The challenge lies not only in providing immediate relief but also in formulating long-term strategies to curb migration and ensure the well-being of the affected populations.