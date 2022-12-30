Eyeing election, BJP mulls to build Ram mandir in Ramanagara

Ramanagara: The BJP is planning to build a Ram Mandir at Ramadevara Hills in Ramanagara. The Pattabhirama temple is also situated in the hill. As the assembly election is nearing the BJP government has announced that it would construct Ram Mandir.

This issue has also led to a war of words between the government and the opposition. The Rama Devara Betta is the favorite place of Silicon City people which is just 50 kilometers away from Bengaluru. A favorite place for bird lovers.

The place is famous as Sholay Betta as the famous Hindi film Sholay was shot here. The Ramanagara district in charge minister C N Ashwatha Narayana has announced that the government would build Rama temple on the hills. The district is strong hold of JDS and Congress, through the announcement BJP has made a master plan to strengthen the BJP in the old Mysore area, especially in Ramanagara.

Ramadevarabetta in Ramnagara is a wildlife sanctuary for vultures which is on the verge of destruction. This hill has a lot of history. There is Sri Pattabhirama temple on the hill which has its own history. In the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, an idol of Lord Rama carved in a sitting posture is enshrined in a monolith. Goddess Sita is seated on the left lap of the idol, while on the right side is the idol of Lakshmana. There is an idol of Anjaneya Swamy near the foot. It is believed that Sugriva had installed this idol of Rama in the past. Rama spent four or five years in exile with Sita at this place.

According to Puranas the Lord Rama coronation takes place after the exile. Later, when Sugriva was taking Rama's idol from Ayodhya to Kishkinda, a demon called Sukhasura attacked Sugriva. At this time Sugriva keeps the idol down and in the ensuing battle Sugriva kills Sukhasura. But after that it was not possible for Sugriva to pick up the idol. The place is considered peaceful and it is believed that Sugriva had ordained it to be here.

It is believed that in front of the temple there is a pond called Ramtheertha, when Sita was thirsty during her exile and there was no water available, Rama let go of an arrow and gave her water. Hence it is called Ramatheertha. BJP has proposed to build a Ram Mandira at such a place.

Speaking about this in Belgagavi, Minister of Higher Education and Ramanagara District in-charge Dr. CN Ashwath Narayan said that Ramanagara is named after Rama. The CM has assured the construction of Ram Mandir. He said that they will build Sri Ram Mandir.

There is also a big master plan behind the BJP saying that they will build a Ram Mandira in Ramnagara when the election is a few months away. The region is stronghold of JDS and Congress. KPCC President DK Sivakumar who gave a sarcastic response to this, said that Shri Rama Mandira should be built, Sita Mathe Mandir should be built. Let Ashwath Narayan Mandira be built. We are not bored. Who said that the district minister should not build a temple? KPCC president, DK Shivakumar retorted that I have seen such men for 35 years.