Farm leaders seek relief, better prices in meeting with CM

Bengaluru: A delegation of farmer leaders met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru this week to press for urgent measures addressing farmers’ concerns across the state. The Chief Minister, according to the delegation, assured that compensation for crop losses due to heavy rains would be revised upwards.

The leaders demanded that the government scientifically assess flood-related crop damage and distribute compensation of ₹25,000 per acre for rainfed lands and ₹40,000 per acre for irrigated fields. They also sought a scheme to desilt the state’s 38,000 lakes, with the silt supplied to agricultural lands.

Rising production costs of sugarcane were highlighted, with farmers arguing that the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) fixed by the Centre was inadequate. They urged the state to introduce a State Advisory Price (SAP) in addition to ensuring pending payments of ₹150 per tonne for the 2023–24 season are cleared.

The delegation also pressed for the return of lands acquired by the Karnataka Industrial Development Board (KIDB) that have remained unused for over 25 years. They welcomed the government’s recent decision to procure paddy, ragi, and jowar under the minimum support price scheme but insisted that farmer-producer organisations (FPOs) be included alongside co-operatives and self-help groups.

The meeting was attended by Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha president Kuruburu Shanthakumar, general secretary Ballur Ravikumar, Gadag district president Ravikumar, Hasiru Sene state president Karabasappagowda, organising secretary Attahalli Devaraj, vice-president N.H. Devakumar, and district general secretary Baradanapur Nagraj, among others.