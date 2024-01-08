Farmers must go in for new technology: Dr Sudhakar

Bengaluru: Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar on Sunday called upon the farmers to adopt new and modern Technology in order to get higher yield.

Dr Sudhakar was speaking at the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Sri Sindhuri Agro Tech where he felicitated farmers who have got good yield with Sindhuri agro products.

“It is a good development that the people are giving priority to good quality farm produce. In this background, farmers need to adopt modern Technology in order to get higher yield as well as quality produce,” Dr Sudhakar added.

In his address, Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy said it is imperative to strengthen the agricultural sector. “Sindhuri agro tech firm has been assisting the government. In fact this Sindhuri agro Tech organization has been coming out with nutritious food products in a cost effective manner. We should discourage chemicals in our agricultural practices,” he added.

The Agriculture minister further said that the people are opting more for Millets which is a good sign.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said that Sindhuri Agro Tech has been silently helping the farmers in easing their day to day life.

Sindhuri Agro Tech Founder Director Kanagala Satyanarayana, Former Agriculture minister of Andhra Pradesh Kanna Lakshminarayana, former MLA Dr Ugra Narasimha Reddy and Srinivas Yadav of Urban Bank were present on the occasion.