Father, daughter seriously injured in bus-car collision

Mangaluru: In a serious road accident in Dakshina Kannada, a father and his daughter sustained critical injuries after their car was struck by a private bus near Mura village in Puttur taluk on Tuesday. A child travelling in the same vehicle miraculously escaped unharmed.

According to preliminary information from police sources, the incident took place when a private bus travelling from Puttur to Mangaluru reportedly rear-ended a car that was attempting a right turn towards Kedila. The collision occurred during an overtaking manoeuvre by the bus, leading to a forceful impact that caused the car to overturn.

The car was extensively damaged in the crash. There were three occupants in the vehicle at the time — a man, his daughter, and a young child. The father and daughter sustained serious injuries and were immediately shifted to a private hospital in Mangaluru for advanced medical care. The child, however, escaped without injuries, officials confirmed.

Local traffic police from Puttur visited the accident site and have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact sequence of events and determine whether any negligence was involved. The identities of the injured persons are yet to be officially released.