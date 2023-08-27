Live
Just In
Father killed daughter for honor
Kolara: A father allegedly murdered a daughter who was in love with a young man of a different caste has come to light in Thotli village of Kolar district.
The deceased identified as Ramya (19) . It is said that Ramya had an affair with a boy of same village but different caste. Soon after the matter came to the notice of family members the warned her and advised not to contact him in future. But Ramya stick on to her love and said she would marry him.
Enraged by this the father Venkatesh Gowda murdered her on August 25 by strangulating her. The family also performed her last rites without informing relatives. The incident came to light after the boy gave tip to police .
Police rushed to village and arrested Venkatesh Gowda , his relatives Mohan and Choudegowda who involved in the crime. The body was exhumed in the presence of Tehsildar Harshvardhan and sent for post-mortem examination. . A case has been registered under Kolar Rural Police Station and investigation is on.