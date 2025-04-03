Female Orangutan at Mysuru Zoo Passes Away

Mysuru: A female orangutan named Minnie, housed at the Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru Zoo), has died, zoo authorities confirmed. The 48-year-old primate, which had been under medical care for age-related ailments, passed away on April 2, 2025.

Minnie was brought to Mysuru Zoo on April 2, 2021, as part of an animal exchange programme and has been one of the main attractions at the zoo. Over the past few months, she had been showing signs of declining health. Despite continuous medical attention, including specialised care from veterinarians, she succumbed to her illness.

A post-mortem examination was conducted by a team of veterinary experts, who attributed her death to complications arising from old age. Zoo officials stated that Minnie’s diet and overall health had been closely monitored, but age-related deterioration was inevitable.

In memory of Minnie, a condolence meeting was held at the zoo on April 3, attended by zoo staff, veterinarians, and animal caregivers. Officials noted that orangutans are endangered, and her passing marks a significant loss for wildlife conservation efforts.

Minnie was among the few orangutans in Indian zoos and had been a favourite among visitors due to her playful nature. Mysuru Zoo, known for its active participation in conservation and breeding programmes, will continue efforts to educate the public on wildlife conservation.

Zoo authorities expressed their grief over the loss and assured that all necessary measures were taken to provide Minnie with the best possible care.