Festival celebrates human sacrifice, rebirth

Chamarajanagara: Thousands of devotees witnessed Seegamaramma temple 'narabali' (human sacrifice) festival held from Monday midnight to Tuesday morning. The temple situated in Palya village in Kollegala taluk of Chamarajanagara district attracted huge number of devotees as this festival was organized after a gap of 19 years.

All the communities irrespective of caste and creed celebrate this unique festival with pomp and gaiety. The devotees believe that if a human is sacrificed to the deity at night, in the morning, the dead man would come alive after being sprinkled with theertha (holy water).

The festival began from April 24 and would conclude on May 18. The devotees believe that the human sacrifice ritual would be good for the wellbeing of the village. All the communities including Dalits take active part in it. During celebration five processions from different temples start at night and culminate at central junction of the village.

A person from a scheduled tribe is identified for the human sacrifice months before the festival. When the processions conclude the archaka sprinkles the 'theertha' on the person who would soon regain his consciousness. Then he would be taken to sacrifice place. The Seegamaramma temple priest would come and step his foot on chest of sacrificed man. Devotees believe that the man lost life after this.

Then the body of the man would be taken to Maramma temple in procession. The devotees would throw the body up in the air.

Then the body was kept in front of the temple, offering pooja to it. Turmeric and kumkum would be applied to the body and allowed for darshan till 8.45 am. Then theertha from Olagere Huchchamma temple from Gundegala woul be brought in procession. Then it woud be sprinkled on the 'dead' man who would get up. Then he was taken in procession to Seegamaramma temple and offered pooja.

Devotees believe that Seegamaramma Devi claims life and Olagere Huchchamma Devi , sister of Seegamaramma Devi, gives life.

In the year 2003 the last time pooja was held in the village. During celebrations Seegamaramma devotees do not consume non veg food and food from hotels.