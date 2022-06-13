‘Festival of Earth’ held at United International School

Bengaluru: In order to commemorate the World Environment Day, United International School organised a four-day 'United Festival of Earth 2022' at the school campus on Hennur-Bagalur Road in Bengaluru.

The school organised expert talks and their interaction with students on water conservation, protection of lakes, rainwater harvesting, air pollution, solid waste management. A tree pledge was administered to the students, and tree plantation was conducted on the campus. More than a thousand saplings were distributed to students, parents and school staff on the last day. Various experts dwelt on the issues plaguing the city of Bengaluru and explained the steps that the students could take to improve the situation. Experts included Dr T V Ramachandra, Centre of Ecological Science, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, V Ramprasad, Co-Founder, Friends of Lakes, Sridhar Punati, Former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force), and Dr Pratima Singh, Research Scientist and Leader, Air Pollution Group, CSTEP, IISc.

Dr Ramachandra expressed concern over rising pollution and solid waste in Bengaluru and drew attention to how they were polluting the water sources in the city. He said he had personally witnessed sidewalks and roadsides laden with piles of garbage mostly containing plastic waste. He spoke on the use and disposal of plastic, its effects on the environment, health risks, etc. In conclusion, he led the more than 1,200 students with a Tree Pledge to protect Mother Earth and the environment. He made them resolve to plant trees, segregate waste and say a resounding 'NO TO PLASTIC.' V Ramprasad highlighted the importance of rainwater harvesting at homes and how people can contribute towards rejuvenation of ground water by setting up ground water recharge wells. The talk was followed by distribution of United For Trees - Festival of Earth stickers to all the students and the staff at the school.

The concluding day began with a talk on air pollution by Dr Pratima Singh, and was followed by a talk on trees by the former PCCF Sridhar Punati, who spoke on trees of Bengaluru and emphasised the use of bamboo as carbon sinks and how bamboo Oxygen Parks can be set up across the city. The talk was followed by bamboo sapling planting on the school premises by the students and the visiting guests.

Commenting on the Festival of Earth at United International School, Rajini Alexander, Administrator, said, "we are extremely delighted to organise the environment week 'Festival of Earth 2022' this year at the school campus and get well-known experts, activists and retired forest service officials to interact with our students and unravel the issues facing the environment and the steps each student could take to solve. The institution will continue to host such environment and sustainability related talks and events with the community so that a cleaner, greener and healthier environment is created in the city of Bengaluru."