Festival violence in Nelamangala village

Bengaluru: A tragic turn of events marred Holi celebrations in Govena Halli village when a man attempting to mediate a fight among youths ended up attacking two workers with a knife, causing one death and leaving the other in critical condition.

The victim who died is Vicky Kumar, while the injured Om Prakash is battling for life at a private hospital in Nelamangala. Police have arrested the accused, Girish, from the Tyamagondlu station after registering a case and launching an investigation. The violence unfolded at a cement factory. A small argument erupted among young workers from Odisha.

When factory operator Girish reached the scene and rebuked those involved, the Odisha youths retaliated against him. Provoked, Girish drew a knife and stabbed Vicky Kumar and Om Prakash. Vicky Kumar succumbed to his injuries at the spot, and Om Prakash was rushed to the hospital in grave condition. What should have been a festival of colours turned into a scene of bloodshed, spreading fear and disbelief among villagers.