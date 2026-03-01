Fiancée’s lover kills youth with axe in Gadag, crime solved within 24 hours

Gadag : A gruesome murder in Gadag district has taken a dramatic twist after police arrested four accused, including the lover of the victim’s fiancée, for allegedly killing a 25-year-old man over a relationship dispute.

The victim, Farooq Sanadi, a resident of Shigli village near Lakshmeshwar, was found dead in an agricultural field on February 28. His throat had been slit and his body bore deep axe injuries, confirming a brutal and intentional killing.

Police investigations revealed that Farooq had recently gotten engaged to a woman from the same region. However, she was allegedly in a romantic relationship with Dawalasab Makandar from Annigeri in Dharwad district. Unable to accept the engagement, Dawalasab allegedly planned Farooq’s murder.

According to police, Dawalasab contacted Farooq and called him to a farmland on the pretext of discussing the engagement and resolving the matter. During their meeting, an argument escalated into violence. Dawalasab, along with his friend Makbool Sab and two juveniles, allegedly attacked Farooq with an axe and killed him before escaping.

Police teams immediately began searching for the suspects after the murder was reported. Senior officers, including SP Rohan Jagadish, visited the crime scene and directed an intensive investigation.

Using technical evidence and local intelligence, police tracked down and arrested the accused within 24 hours of the crime. During questioning, Dawalasab reportedly admitted that jealousy and anger over the engagement motivated the murder.

The incident has left Farooq’s family in deep grief, as he had been preparing to start a new chapter in his life through marriage. Police said the accused will be produced before court, and further investigation is ongoing to determine the full sequence of events and involvement of others.