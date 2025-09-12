Film director entangled in dowry harassment case

Bengaluru: Kannada film industry’s veteran director S Narayan has landed in controversy after his daughter-in-law Pavithra filed a dowry harassment complaint against him, his wife Bhagyalakshmi, and their son Pavan. Based on her complaint, an FIR has been registered at Jnanabharathi Police Station, Bengaluru.

Pavithra, who married Pavan in 2021, alleged that despite managing the household expenses and supporting her husband financially, she was repeatedly harassed for money. She claimed she mortgaged her mother’s jewellery and even took loans worth ₹10 lakh to fund Pavan and S. Narayan’s Kalasamraat Film Academy, which eventually shut down after incurring losses.

She further stated that Pavan and his mother pressured her for additional funds, and when she refused, she was thrown out of the house. Pavithra also alleged that during the wedding, her in-laws had taken gold and money.

Currently staying at her parental home, she said attempts to meet her in-laws were blocked by security guards.

She added that if anything happens to her or her child, S Narayan, Bhagyalakshmi, Pavan, and her father Shivakumar should be held responsible. Police have taken up the case and further investigation is underway.