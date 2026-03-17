Film producer’s grandson sets triple record in Rubik’s Cube challenge

Bengaluru: Fourteen-year-old Shivateja Y, grandson of noted Kannada film producer Rockline Venkatesh, has created a remarkable achievement by setting a triple record in solving Megaminx Rubik’s Cubes, earning recognition from the India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records and International Book of Records. To celebrate the rare achievement, a press conference was held at Conrad Bengaluru. Members of the family, including Shivateja’s father Yatheesh Venkatesh, were present at the event and expressed pride over the young achiever’s success. Speaking at the event, Rockline Venkatesh said their family is usually associated with film-related events, but this occasion was special as it celebrated an achievement outside the film industry. He said it was a matter of immense pride that the younger generation in their family had accomplished something unique. Rockline also observed that many children today spend most of their time on television and mobile phones, but achievements like this show how youngsters can use their time to develop extraordinary skills.

Shivateja’s father Yatheesh Venkatesh said parents must first identify the talents of their children and support them accordingly. He added that Shivateja’s mother was the first to recognise his interest and talent in solving Rubik’s cubes, while he ensured that his son received the encouragement and facilities needed to pursue the skill.

Shivateja’s mother said that this was the first time anyone in their family had achieved recognition in the Rubik’s cube field. She added that Shivateja had been practicing continuously for the past three years and had mastered the complex stages of solving the cube before setting the record.

Record-breaking performance

Shivateja, a student from Bengaluru, created the record by solving multiple mixed Megaminx Rubik’s Cubes. At the age of 14 years and 9 months, he successfully solved 21 Megaminx cubes in 1 hour, 27 minutes, 12 seconds and 30 milliseconds, securing the record in multiple record books.

Interestingly, Shivateja is also the grandson of Karnataka MLA Munirathna. His achievement has drawn attention across the state and the country, bringing pride to his family and highlighting the growing interest of young Indians in mind sports and puzzle solving.