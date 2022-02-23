Finally, Ola, Uber get a place at Mangaluru airpot

Mangaluru: Mangaluru International Airport has provided a boost to app-based cab aggregators in a move aimed at improving customer convenience. Two cab aggregators, Ola and Uber, are now offering their services at MIA, providing travellers with a variety of options for meeting their commuting needs while arriving at and departing from this #GatewayToGoodness.

For these app-based taxi aggregators, MIA has also set up a dedicated staging space. Passengers can reserve their ride in advance or when they arrive at the airport. This technique is especially beneficial to business clients, who can use any current arrangement with taxi aggregators for their travel needs by reserving them all at once. These rides are available to both solo and group guests.

Taxi aggregators offer a variety of vehicles to suit the needs of passengers. The airport has put aside ten reserved parking spaces on parking island one, which is located near the roundabout where these cab aggregators operate. These taxis arrive in the shared staging area in front of the escalator on the lower ground floor, from which passengers who have hired these taxi aggregators to depart for their destination.

A second staging area for pre-paid taxis is also available at the airport, with space for 35 cabs. Only five pre-paid taxis are permitted in this common staging area, ensuring that other stakeholders' vehicles can easily transfer from their parking areas. Passengers can book a pre-paid taxi trip at the pre-paid taxi booth located at the arrival gate, then use the escalator/lift to descend to the lower ground floor and board their taxi.