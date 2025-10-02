FIR registered after 16-yr-old allegedly forced into marriage

Bengaluru: A case was registered in connection with an incident where a 16-year-old girl was allegedly forced into marriage at a mosque in Anepalya here recently, police said on Wednesday. The marriage is said to have taken place on September 26, they said.

Based on the complaint of a government official, the case was registered under relevant sections of the Child Marriage Restraint Act at Ashok Nagar police station on September 29, alleging that the girl was forced into marriage by her parents, they said.

“We have received a complaint from a third party, and we referred the case to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). After their report, we have registered a case. Further action will be taken as per law,” a senior police officer said.

In a separate complaint, advocate Hussain Owais S wrote to DG&IGP MA Saleem and Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, highlighting the case of “illegal marriage.” The complaint named Sujat Ali, Hasan Raza, and Waqf Board member Mir Kaim (also referred to as Azan Jafari) among those who allegedly conducted or participated in the marriage.

It further stated that the marriage was held in violation of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, and that any sexual relationship with the minor, even under marriage, would amount to rape as per the POCSO Act.

“It has also come to my knowledge from the general public that the girl may be pregnant, which can be confirmed only after a proper medical examination,” it added.