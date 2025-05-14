Fire breaks out at godown on city outskirts

Bengaluru: A fire broke out in the early hours of Tuesday at a godown used for storing lubricant products in Nelamangala on the outskirts of the city, fire officials said. The incident occurred at a third-party shared warehouse operated by Toll Logistics on Tumkur Highway in Karnataka, according to an official statement from Shell. The fire department was alerted at 3.35 am, following which 10 fire tenders were dispatched to the site.

“No injuries or casualties have been reported so far,” said a senior fire department official. The fire was extinguished by 3 pm. However, the cooling process will continue. “The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained,” the official added. In its statement, Shell clarified that the warehouse is not owned or operated by the company.

“A fire occurred at a third-party shared warehouse operated by Toll Logistics on Tumkur Highway in Karnataka. This facility, which is not owned or operated by Shell, is used for the storage of lubricant products,” the company said. “We understand that there have been no casualties. Emergency services are currently on site, and efforts are actively underway to contain the situation,” it added. The company emphasised that the safety and well-being of its employees, partners, and the surrounding community remain its highest priority. “We are working closely with Toll Logistics and local authorities to manage the incident and ensure the area is secured,” the statement said.

Shell also noted that a comprehensive assessment is underway to determine the cause and extent of the fire. “We will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide timely updates as more information becomes available,” the company said.