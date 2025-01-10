Fire prevention measures launched in Bandipur sanctuary ahead of summer

Chamarajanagara: As the summer season begins, the Bandipur Forest Department has constructed a 2,650-meter fire line in the Bandipur Sanctuary to prevent forest fires. The department is fully prepared for fire management. Fire line work has commenced across 13 ranges within the Bandipur Sanctuary, specifically along the national highway, sensitive areas, and the Tiger and Water roads.

Fire lines have been created measuring between 10 to 20 meters along the national highway, Tiger Road, and Water Road to prevent fire outbreaks. This year, the Forest Department has proactively constructed fire lines before the onset of summer, with staff conducting day and night patrols on the highways.

The Bandipur Forest is located along key highways, including the Mysore-Ooty and Mysore-Kerala routes. It has been noticed that fires are sometimes set by the Forest Department itself in areas where jungle cutting has taken place. Fire lines are also established along roads that traverse forest ranges and sensitive areas, and approximately 80% of the fire line work has been completed.

By the end of this month, 450 fire watchers will be appointed within the Bandipur Sanctuary. One or two additional jeeps have been allocated to each of the 13 ranges. All ranges will have two watch towers, and where watch towers are lacking, guards will be stationed in machans from 6 am to 6 pm.

Systems for fire suppression, including blowers, sprayers, and fire beaters, have been inspected and minor repairs made. Forest staff, fire watchers, and special tiger protection staff are patrolling critical areas of the forest. It has been reported that 2,912 kilometres of fire lines will be constructed, according to Bandipur Forest Warden and Director S. Prabhakaran.

The forest department, in cooperation with its officials and staff, is undertaking all necessary precautions and measures to combat fire outbreaks. Approximately 80% of jungle cutting and burning activities related to fire prevention have been completed. Officers, staff, and fire watchers have been instructed to work day and night until the end of summer.

In light of the summer season, surveillance using drones has been initiated to monitor activities and movements of miscreants in key forest areas and along highways. Letters have also been sent to the firefighting teams. A meeting has been held with the officers of Gundlupet and Bandipur subdivisions regarding this initiative.

An inspection of solar borewells in the Bandipur Sanctuary has been conducted, with RFOs instructed to fill water bodies to support wildlife. Ensuring that water is available in these bodies will be beneficial for local wildlife. The Forest Department has taken all proactive measures to prevent fire outbreaks in the Bandipur Sanctuary. Farmers living in areas adjacent to the forest have been advised to exercise caution when burning land. The cooperative efforts of farmers and the public are sought for the conservation of forest and wildlife, as stated by Bandipur CF S. Prabhakaran.