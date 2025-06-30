First Akhila America Tuluvere Angana Meet to be Held in North Carolina

Mangaluru: The inaugural convention of the Akhila America Tuluvere Angana (AATA) will be held in Raleigh, North Carolina, bringing together Tulu associations from across the United States and Canada for a three-day cultural and literary celebration.

Among the key dignitaries invited as special guests is Dr. Saigeetha Hegde, noted Tulu-Kannada scholar and Head of Humanities at Nitte University, who also coordinates the university’s Tulu Study Centre.

The event will also see the participation of U.T. Khader, Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, Dr. Saigeetha Hegde from India, Shekhar Naik from the US, and NRI Ravi Shetty Moodambail from Qatar.

A respected researcher, writer and translator, Dr. Saigeetha has made significant contributions to Tulu literature and language preservation. Her pioneering doctoral thesis, Tulu Paripudu Ponnamul Katt, marked a milestone as the first PhD written entirely in the Tulu language.

She has co-edited the important Tulu Jnatipada Sanchaya (Tulu Lexicon of Clan Names) with Dr. Padmanabha Kekunnaya, and has translated Tamil classics such as Tirukkural and Tolkappiyam into Tulu. Her ongoing projects include translations of literary works and research into endangered languages like Koraga and Kodava.

The AATA meet aims to celebrate Tulu identity, foster global connections among Tuluvas, and strengthen initiatives for linguistic and cultural preservation.