First Dog Training Centre opens in Bandipur Tiger Reserve

Chamarajanagara: Ina groundbreaking initiative, the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Gundlupet Taluk has become the site of the country’s first dog training centre aimed at preventing poaching and safeguarding forest resources. The new centre was inaugurated on Monday by Mysore Circle Forest Conservator Malathi Priya and Ramesh Kumar.

The Forest Department has long utilized dogs to assist in cracking down on poaching activities, and this new centre takes that effort to the next level. The training centre will employ Belgian Shepherd dogs, a breed known for its intelligence and cunning, previously used in Naxal-affected areas to detect criminals and explosives. These dogs will now be trained to enhance forest security and help detect wildlife crimes in dense forest areas. The centre is special in that it is the first of its kind in the country, housing 12 dogs and a team of 20 staff. Initially, 8 dogs have been brought in, and they will undergo intensive training until October 2025. Once fully trained, these Belgian Shepherd dogs will be deployed in several protected areas, including Bandipur, Nagarhole, Bhadra, Biligiri Ranganath Temple Tiger Reserve, and Kali Reserve. Forest officials emphasized that this program is crucial in reinforcing anti-poaching efforts and enhancing the capacity to monitor and secure these wildlife sanctuaries.

These highly skilled dogs will help detect poachers, illegal activities, and even explosives used for forest crimes. Traditionally, the training of forest guard dogs was conducted by the ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) in Haryana. However, with the opening of the new centre, the Forest Department will handle the entire training process locally, making this the first time in the country that such a facility has been established within a tiger reserve. Each year, the Forest Department plans to train at least 10 dogs for forest guarding duties. The dogs trained at Bandipur will be an integral part of forest security, working alongside forest guards to monitor the area, detect poaching, and keep track of forest crime activities.

The new centre not only strengthens wildlife conservation efforts but also marks a significant step forward in using trained animals for the protection of forests, reinforcing the country’s commitment to protecting its rich biodiversity.