First Kisan Rail Service launched in Karnataka

Bengaluru: The first Kisan Rail Service in Karnataka was launched on Saturday. The train was carrying 250 tonnes of mango grown in the Kolar region to Adarsh Nagar Station, Delhi.



Kolar MP S. Muniswamy, Chintamani MLA M Krishna Reddy, Divisional Railway Manager Ashok Kumar Verma from Doddanatta Halt Station were present on the occasion.

Kisan Rail Services were started by the Indian Railways in the 2020-21 Budget. The primary objective of Kisan Rail Services is to increase income in the farm sector by connecting production centres to markets/consumpion centres in every corner of the country.

The Kisan Rail services are run on time-tabled paths and their punctuality is monitored very strictly to avoid detentions en route. This will be helpful in swift transport of fruits, vegetables and other perishable agricultural produce.

The transportation of fruits and vegetables by Kisan Rail are granted a subsidy of 50% on the tariff chargeable, by Ministry of Food Processing and Industries, so that farmers are benefited by the same.

Ashok Kumar Verma said that the transportation of farm produce by Kisan Rail service is cheaper and faster than by road. The road transport cost is about Rs 7-8 per kg whereas (with subsidy applied) the transport cost per kg by Kisan Rail is just Rs. 2.82. He said, South Western Railway aimed to run at least a Kisan train every 2-3 days, and is committed to assisting farmers in transporting tomatoes, onions and other seasonal products to the markets across India based on demand. By road the transport time to Delhi is about 3-4 days, whereas the Kisan Rail will reach in 40 hours only, he stated.

Muniswamy expressed the hope that the scheme will benefit farmers.