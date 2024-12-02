First Neuro, Wins Best Stroke Ready Hospital of The Year Award

Mangaluru: First Neuro, Brain and Spine Super Speciality Hospital in Mangaluru has been honoured with the prestigious Best Stroke Ready Hospital of the Year Award by VOH (Voice of Healthcare) in association with the Indian Stroke Association (ISA).

The award was presented to the hospital for its outstanding contributions to stroke care, particularly in the areas of rapid response, advanced treatments, and patient-focused care. The award was received by Mr. Prathyush Shetty, Head of Business Development at First Neuro, during a ceremony held at the Hyatt Regency in New Delhi on November 30, 2024.

Dr. Rajesh Shetty, Managing Director at First Neuro, expressed his pride in the achievement, stating, "We are deeply honoured to receive the Best Stroke Ready Hospital of the Year award. This recognition showcases the hard work and dedication of our entire team who strive relentlessly to deliver exceptional care to our stroke patients. We remain committed to advancing our stroke care services and ensuring that our patients receive the most effective and efficient support and treatment, with the best possible outcomes."

Commitment to Stroke Care and Awareness

Stroke remains one of the leading causes of disability and death worldwide, and First Neuro Brain and Spine Super Speciality Hospital is at the forefront of raising awareness about stroke prevention, symptoms, and treatments. The hospital’s multidisciplinary team of experts employs the latest technologies and evidence-based practices to provide comprehensive stroke care, which includes emergency interventions, rehabilitation, and ongoing support for stroke survivors and their families Dr.Shetty said.







