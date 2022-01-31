First transgender student in Karnataka takes up Phd on life of third gender

Chamarajanagara: The transgender community which was marginalised since decades by society is now getting their right and coming to main stream. Here is story of success of a transgender who managed to get Phd seat in Mysore University.

Many transgenders earlier did their Phd by identifying themselves asmale or female but Deepu Buddhe doing phd by registering astransgender. The Phd subject is also critical study of life andagitation of transgenders in Mysuru and Chamarajanagara districts.DeepuBuddhe doing phd under guidance of professor Dr Somashekarsince last seven months.

Buddhe hails from Heggavadipura ofChamarajanagara district. Hestudied PUC as male in name of Guruswamy. Later the body changes made her to feel as a female even as she completed her Bachelor's degree asmale. Books of Dr Ambedkar turned out to be an inspirationfor Deepu. Later she identified as third gender and completed her Master's degree.

During admission to MA course she did not find column of transgender in admission form, She convinced university administration to add another column in form and managed to secure 80 percent marks.

Speaking to The Hans India on Monday, Buddhe said that she callsherself as converted woman. She said transgenders should not curtail education, change is only possible only with education. She said she is proud to be first transgender who would be getting a Phd .

Speaking to this paper Karnataka Transgenders Association State Convener Mallamma said that 'our community people stop education before reaching tenth standard. The society is identifying us as beggars and insults us. We need opportunity in all the fields. The government should support us to get education, which ensures usto come to main stream of society'.