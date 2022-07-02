Flash mob tribute to doctors on Doctor’s Day

Bengaluru: ­Staff from NU Hospital performed a special flash mob programme as tribute to doctors on the occasion of Doctor's day. The National Doctors' Day is celebrated on July 1 to mark the birth and honour the contributions of renowned physician and former West Bengal chief minister Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy.

On Friday, the doctors were in for a pleasant surprise as they had assembled at the ground floor. The staff members, who had gathered, suddenly assembled one after another to perform dances. These dance sequences were choreographed in such a way that each of the songs was a tribute to the doctors.

The Andrologist and Prosthetic Urologist in Department of Andrology at NU Hospitals, Dr Pramod Krishnappa said, "It was really a pleasant surprise and a welcome relief. All of us work as a team and family at NU Hospital. Today, our family members demonstrated the great role performed by doctors in society. The flash mob was well organised and the staff members literally made our day." Another doctor said, "Though a flash mob looks like a surprise event, it needs a lot of preparation and passion. Today, I want to thank all the performers for the excellent show they displayed. I am sure they had put in a lot of effort for a perfect show."

The Managing Director and Senior Consultant Paediatric Urologist - NU Hospitals, Bengaluru, Dr Prasanna Venkatesh said, "Doctors have to take care of their health, to ensure they have daily physical activity, annual health checks and appropriate diet - many a time in their busy schedules - these are neglected and should not be so. Doctors Day is important as it reminds everyone of the sacrifices that Doctors need to make, be in their family time, health, long and competitive years to qualify and the fact that medicine and technology is ever evolving. It's a day to say 'Thank you to the True Heroes - Our Doctors for their selfless service."