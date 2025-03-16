For over 12 years, these Davanagere women have celebrated Holi with herbal hues

Davanagere: As Holi festivities spread across Karnataka, a group of women in Davanagere’s SS Layout have set an example by celebrating the festival using herbal pastes instead of chemical-laden colours.

The women, residing in A Block of SS Layout, have been preparing natural colours at home using easily available ingredients such as vegetables, herbs, fruits, buttermilk, and yogurt. They apply these organic pastes while playing Holi, enjoying the festival with music and dance.

“Instead of artificial colours, we have made pastes using hibiscus, apples, watermelon, oranges, spinach, henna, beetroot, carrots, gram flour, tomatoes, rice flour, aloe vera, and yogurt. We have also used herbal extracts from neem and betel leaves. These natural colours not only ensure a safe Holi but also add a glow to the skin,” said Saumya Satish, one of the participants.

The group has been celebrating a chemical-free Holi for the past 12 years. “We are committed to celebrating Holi in an eco-friendly way. This practice enhances beauty naturally and helps preserve our cultural traditions. Using synthetic colours can lead to skin allergies, requiring medical attention,” said Shilpa, another participant. Davanagere is known for its vibrant Holi celebrations, and the festivities at Ram & Co Circle are a major attraction.