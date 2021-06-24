Forest dept hunts for woman for feeding monkeys in MM Hills sanctuary

Chamarajanagar: Malai Mahadeshwara Hills Wildlife sanctuary officials have launched a search for a wildlife lover who is found feeding monkeys with banana and fruits in a video that has gone viral on social media. The woman in the video has also claimed that monkeys are dying due to lack of food.

Another video clip that has landed in the possession of the officials shows people throwing tomatos, banana and other food items monkeys.

In one social media post, a person named Bhuvan appeals to people to send cucumber, tomato, banana and other fruits to feed monkeys. He said monkeys are starving due to lack of food in view of absence of devotees at Malai Mahadeshwara Hills owing to lockdown.

Speaking to The Hans India on Wednesday, MM Hills Wildlife wing deputy conservator of forests V Yedukondalu, said that feeding animals is an offence as they might get infected and spread diseases to other wildlife in the sanctuary. The department has put up sign boards at several locations in the wildlife sanctuary warning people against feeding the animals. He said fine was imposed on several violators. Feeding animals in the sanctuary is a clear violation of norms and department would book FIR against the woman who was found feeding monkeys in the video.