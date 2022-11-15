Forest dept launches combing operation to track missing tiger cubs

Mysuru: The forest department have launched combing operation since Monday to trace the missing three tiger cubs in Antharasanthe forest range under Nagarhole wild life sanctuary. The decomposed carcass of tigress aged 12-13 years was found in a field in Taraka village four days back. It is said that the tigress died after it was caught by snarl trap put by wild boar hunters.

This tigress had three cubs of about 6 to 8 months. When the mother died, these cubs moved from there to another place. This female tiger was the main attraction of the Kakankote safari. Tourists and wildlife photographers named it Nayangachchikatte Female. During the safari, it was often seen near Nayangachchikatte lake with its cubs. It is known that this tigress, which has given birth to cubs 4 times, has given birth to a total of 12 cubs so far.

It is suspected that tigress came to the backwater of Taraka area with her cubs in search of food, she fell into a trap set by poachers and died. The investigation has to find out whether the poachers attempted to kill the wild boar or the tiger. The three cubs who lost their mother may be around 6 to 8 months old. So it is difficult for them to survive by hunting themselves in the forest. As there is a possibility that they may die without food, the forest department has taken steps to protect them through using elephants Abhimanyu, Ashwatthama and Bhima. The forest department has a plan to trace the footprints of tiger cubs, anesthetise them and keep them in captivity.

Range forest Officer Siddaraju informed that the Forest Department has started an operation to find the poachers who have put snarl trap.