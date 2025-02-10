Forest Officials Foil Illegal Hunting Attempt Two Arrested in Karkala

Karkala: A wildlife protection operation in the Kudremukh forest region led to the arrest of two individuals attempting to hunt wild animals in Nooralbettu village. The suspects, identified as Prashanth Poojary and Ashok Poojary, were caught with a firearm, 21 rounds of ammunition, a searchlight, and two mobile phones. Their vehicles, a car and an auto-rickshaw were also confiscated by authorities.

Acting swiftly on intelligence, officials from the Karkala Wildlife Division launched a crackdown to curb illegal hunting. The operation was executed under the directives of Kudremukh Wildlife Division Deputy Conservator of Forests Shivaramu Babu and Assistant Conservator of Forests Satish N. A team led by Karkala Wildlife Range Forest Officer Shashidhar Gowda Patil carried out the arrests with support from other department personnel.

Following their arrest, the two accused were presented before the court and remanded to judicial custody.