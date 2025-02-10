Live
- Forest Cover in Andhra Pradesh Increases by Over 95 Sq. Km Across 10 Districts
- Bihar: BJP challenges Lalu Prasad to announce non-family CM candidate ahead of polls
- City Student Bags Gold Medal for Academic Excellence
- Allu Aravind Apologizes to Mega Fans Over Game Changer Controversy
- MP Urges Regional Hospital Status for Mangaluru’s Wenlock Hospital
- Mamta Kulkarni Resigns from Kinnar Akhada Role: “Egoistic People Have a Problem With Me”
- GSB Community's Musical Tribute to Srimad Sudhindra Tirtha Swamiji Achieves World Record
- Man Clicks Risky Selfie with Wild Elephant Fined Rs. 25,000
- The Best Gaming Phones of 2025: Top Picks for Every Budget
- Forest Officials Foil Illegal Hunting Attempt Two Arrested in Karkala
Just In
Forest Officials Foil Illegal Hunting Attempt Two Arrested in Karkala
A wildlife protection operation in the Kudremukh forest region led to the arrest of two individuals attempting to hunt wild animals in Nooralbettu village.
Karkala: A wildlife protection operation in the Kudremukh forest region led to the arrest of two individuals attempting to hunt wild animals in Nooralbettu village. The suspects, identified as Prashanth Poojary and Ashok Poojary, were caught with a firearm, 21 rounds of ammunition, a searchlight, and two mobile phones. Their vehicles, a car and an auto-rickshaw were also confiscated by authorities.
Acting swiftly on intelligence, officials from the Karkala Wildlife Division launched a crackdown to curb illegal hunting. The operation was executed under the directives of Kudremukh Wildlife Division Deputy Conservator of Forests Shivaramu Babu and Assistant Conservator of Forests Satish N. A team led by Karkala Wildlife Range Forest Officer Shashidhar Gowda Patil carried out the arrests with support from other department personnel.
Following their arrest, the two accused were presented before the court and remanded to judicial custody.