Former BS Yeddyurappa loyalist to try his luck again from KR constituency

Mysuru: Former Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) president and BJP leader H V Rajiv has expressed his strong desire to contest from Krishnaraja assembly constituency on BJP ticket.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday, he said that during 2018 election he sought ticket but failed to get , and appealed for ticket to high command this time too. He hoped that the party will consider his plea this time,.

Blaming S A Ramadas, who is the current MLA of the constituency of not doing anything for the Muguru Brhamin community – to which both Ramadas and Rajiv belong to -Rajiv said that many of the community leaders have expressed their unhappiness over Ramadas. "I have seen their complaints in the media. If the party offers me a ticket, I am confident of winning and working for the community and the people here," he said.

It may be recalled here that when BJP veteran B S Yeddyurappa had quit the party for a brief time and formed a new party – Karnataka Janatha Party (KJP) Rajiv had contested the 2013 Assembly elections on KJP ticket from K R Constituency and had polled over 10,000 votes resulting in the defeat of Ramadas.However, now, Yeddyurappa has gone back to BJP and so also Rajiv.