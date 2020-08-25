Former Karnataka IPS officer K Annamalai to join BJP today

K Annamalai, popularly known as 'Singham' of Karnataka Police department will finally to join BJP today at 11 am in New Delhi. Annamalai was serving as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Bengaluru South) and he resigned from his post on May 2019. Former IPS officer, popularly known as 'Singham' ofPolice department will finally to join today at 11 am in New Delhi. Annamalai was serving as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Bengaluru South) and he resigned from his post on May 2019.

In recent public discussion Annamalai responded over his decision to join the BJP and also he said that unlike the police force, he now has the freedom to express his opinions.

Annamalai took over as DCP of Bengaluru (South) in October 2018. He is a graduate of PSG College of Technology in Coimbatore and Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow. A 2011 batch IPS officer, Annamalai is native to Karur in Tamil Nadu. He was first posted as the assistant superintendent of police, Karkala sub-division in Udupi district in 2013. He was later promoted to SP of Udupi on January 1, 2015.