Foundation stones for 100 party offices in March: Shivakumar

Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar on Friday announced that the Congress party will lay foundation stones for 100 party offices across the state in March.

Speaking to the media near the Mangaluru International Airport, Shivakumar said he has already instructed party leaders to prepare for the initiative. “I am ready to begin the construction work. Whether the AICC gives dates or not, I will go ahead with the preparations and start the process,” he said.

Shivakumar stated that he had arrived in Mangaluru to participate in the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Congress Bhavan. He added that March 10 marks the completion of six years of his tenure as KPCC president, and the construction activities are being initiated as part of that milestone.

Responding to allegations that members of the Muslim community were not invited to the foundation-laying event, Shivakumar rejected the charge and reiterated the party’s ideology. “Congress does not do politics based on caste or religion; we do politics based on principles. People of all castes and religions are part of our party. Religion should be in politics, but politics should not be in religion. That is our belief. Such allegations are made by those driven by jealousy,” he said.

When asked about recent remarks by Yathindra suggesting that the high command had given a green signal for him to continue as Chief Minister for the next five years, Shivakumar said, “He himself is part of our high command. Whatever the high command says, we will accept it with respect. If he says he represents the high command, let us accept it that way.”

On comments made by MLA Basavaraju seeking clarity on a power-sharing agreement, Shivakumar declined to respond, stating that such matters should be addressed by the party leadership in Delhi. “I will not comment on statements made by Basavaraju or Yathindra. Any response on this issue must come from the party’s central leadership,” he added.