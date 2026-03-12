Four arrested with MDMA worth Rs 1.79 Lakh

Mangaluru: Police arrested four persons and seized synthetic drugs worth nearly ₹1.8 lakh during a raid in Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday. The operation was carried out by a team from Vitla Police Station following information that narcotics were being sold from a rented house in Indira Nagar at Neralakatte in Bantwal taluk.

During the search, officers recovered 17.97 grams of MDMA, a banned psychotropic substance, along with a knife and other materials. The accused, including Ashraf G (38) of Bantwal, were allegedly storing the drugs for sale to customers, police said. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and provisions of the Arms Act. Police said further investigation is underway.