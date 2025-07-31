Four BJP municipal council members disqualified for violating party whip

Mysuru: In a significant political development, Mysuru District Commissioner Lakshmikant Reddy has disqualified four BJP members of the Nanjangud City Municipal Council for violating the party whip during the council president election. The order was issued under Section 3(1)(b) of the Karnataka Local Authorities (Prohibition of Defection) Act, 1987.

The disqualified members are T.M. Girish Kumar (Ward 1), Gayathri (Ward 12), Meenakshi Nagaraju (Ward 22), and Vijayalakshmi (Ward 27). All four had allegedly defied the BJP whip by voting in favor of the Congress candidate, Srikanta, during the president election—paving the way for his victory, despite BJP and JD(S) holding a majority in the council.

Following the breach, a complaint was submitted to the Deputy Commissioner on October 29, 2024, by BJP City President Siddaraju and party functionary Devu, seeking action under the anti-defection law.

After reviewing arguments from both sides and considering that the council’s term still had 100 days left, the District Commissioner ruled in favor of disqualification.

Speaking to reporters, DC Lakshmikant Reddy confirmed the action, stating, “The decision was made based on the violation of the whip issued by the party. We have acted in accordance with the anti-defection law and have taken all due processes into account.”

This move comes as a stern warning to elected representatives across Karnataka who might defy party directives, particularly in closely contested civic bodies where internal party discipline plays a decisive role in leadership appointments.