Four killed as Kerala–Bengaluru bus crashes on expressway

Ramanagara: In a tragic early morning road accident, four people lost their lives in Bengaluru South district’s Ramanagara area. The accident occurred near Sankalagere village in Channapatna taluk on the Bengaluru–Mysuru Expressway.

According to initial reports, a private bus travelling from Kerala to Bengaluru lost control after the driver reportedly dozed off. The bus rammed into the roadside fencing, leading to the fatal accident. Four passengers died on the spot due to the impact.

Upon receiving information, Channapatna traffic police rushed to the scene and conducted an inspection. The bus, belonging to PK Travels, was involved in the accident. Among the deceased, two were residents of Bengaluru.

The victims have been identified as Mohammed Farhan (22) and Sulfi (45) from Kozhikode, Kerala, and Rasheed (45), a resident of Kalasipalya, and Saker from Annepalya in Adugodi, Bengaluru.

Two others, identified as Abdul from Kannur and Aleen, sustained injuries and have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police have registered a case and are further investigating the incident.