Funds Sanctioned for Karkala Bahubali Festival Infrastructure

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has sanctioned funds to develop infrastructure for the upcoming Mahamastakabhisheka of the Bahubali (Gomateshwara) statue in Karkala, Karkala MLA V. Sunil Kumar said on Wednesday.

He said ₹50 lakh has been approved for the construction of a viewing platform to facilitate the conduct of the religious ceremony. Of this, ₹37.50 lakh will be released in the first instalment to enable the commencement of preliminary works.

In addition, the government has sanctioned ₹1.59 crore in the 2025–27 budget under a special category to provide essential infrastructure and amenities for the event. Around 75 per cent of the amount will be released in the initial phase to expedite preparations.

Sunil Kumar said the sanction follows a proposal submitted to the government seeking improved facilities for devotees expected to attend the festival in large numbers. “The Mahamastakabhisheka is a major spiritual and cultural event, and it is important to ensure adequate infrastructure for its smooth conduct,” he said.

The funds will be utilised for creating basic amenities, including improved access routes, crowd management arrangements, sanitation facilities and other logistical support at the venue.

The Mahamastakabhisheka, held once every 12 years, attracts thousands of devotees from across the country and abroad. Authorities have initiated preliminary planning to ensure the event is conducted in an organised and safe manner, with a focus on enhancing the overall experience for visitors (eom) .