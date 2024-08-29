Gadag Congress MLA says Modi will face Bangladesh-like situation soon

Gadag: Congress MLA G S Patil has sparked a major controversy with his provocative comments during a protest organised by the Ahinda Union in Gajendragad. Patil, the MLA representing the Ron constituency in Gadag district, drew parallels between the political climate in India and recent events in Bangladesh, threatening that if the powers of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are undermined, India could see protests that could escalate to the point of people storming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence.

Patil’s statement was made during a speech in which he criticised the BJP and its leaders, Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He accused them of destabilising the political environment in the country and claimed that the nation’s leadership is leading the country down a dangerous path. He then remarked that the public would besiege the Prime Minister’s house just like what happened in Bangladesh.

The statement has triggered a backlash from BJP leaders, with Vijayapura MP Ramesh Jigajinagi condemning Patil’s remarks. Jigajinagi criticised the intelligence and understanding of Congress leaders, accusing them of failing to contribute to the state’s development and misleading the public with false promises.

He also mocked Patil’s claim, arguing that the Congress party’s leadership is out of touch with the realities of governance.

This incident is the latest in a series of similar controversial statements from Congress leaders in Karnataka. Patil is one among the Congress leaders who threatened such consequences. Patil’s comments have not only escalated tensions between the Congress and BJP but have also raised concerns about the use of inflammatory rhetoric in political discourse.

As the political temperature in Karnataka rises, Patil’s remarks serve as a reminder of the volatile nature of the state’s politics, where provocative statements can quickly become flashpoints for larger political battles feel the BJP top brass in the state. There are at least three occasions when the Congress leaders have reference to the Bangladesh situation including that of Ivan D’Souza MLC from Congress party in Mangaluru