Gadget addiction throws light on prevalent issues among children and teens

Bengaluru: A 12-year-old boy who presented with complaints of headache, blurring of vision, and involuntary movements of the right hand was recently treated at BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital, Bengaluru. The patient was assessed by Dr P C Mohan, Sr Consultant Neurologist and Dr Kranthi Mohan, Consultant Neurologist, who conducted a thorough neurological assessment, imaging, and appropriate investigations. After the assessment, it was found that the body did not require any neurological intervention and was referred to Sumalatha Vasudeva, a psychologist at BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital.

Upon taking a detailed history, it was discovered that the boy had extensive mobile phone usage, lack of socialisation, and low confidence. These factors were found to be the underlying cause of his complaints. Gadget addiction had caused functional involuntary movements, headaches, and vision disturbances. Ms. Vasudeva started the boy on a week-long psychotherapy session, which resulted in a dramatic improvement in his involuntary movements, headache, and other complaints. The boy’s handwriting became legible, and he regained his confidence. After a week, all his complaints had resolved completely.The constant craving for the good feeling associated with gadget addiction, caused by the release of dopamine, the feel-good chemical in the brain, drives further usage of these mediums for pleasure. Disconnecting from these devices for extended periods of time can cause an opposite reaction and leads to a sense of fear, which also includes the fear of missing out. 80 per cent of children and teenagers who receive counselling are addicted to gadgets.

Tackling the menace of gadget addiction among children and teenagers requires teamwork between parents, teachers, and healthcare professionals. School teachers and management can prohibit mobile phone usage by all students, discourage the use of WhatsApp or any other communication groups meant for easy communication between teachers and parents, and avoid encouraging sharing notes via phones. Encouraging original creativity over online ideas and giving importance to the student’s efforts rather than the results is also crucial. Healthcare professionals can provide regular awareness sessions regarding the dangers of gadget addiction and provide timely help to manage cases of gadget addiction with professional help.