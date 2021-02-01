GAIL organizes cyclothon to create awareness on fuel conservation

Bengaluru: The Cyclothon, on Sunday, was organised by GAIL as part of an awakening campaign, "Saksham 2021" -- an initiative of the Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

The objective of this cyclothon is to create awareness amongst the people about the fuel conservation, environment protection and promote the use of cycle for short distances, which will not only save fuel but also help in creating a cleaner, greener & healthier environment.

The event witnessed participation of more than 500 cyclists who pedalled their way round the Cubbon park for over 5 km distance before finishing at Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Before flagging off the cyclists, the chief guest administered the pledge in Kannada and English to all the participants for practising the measures for ensuring optimal utilization of the fossil fuels and take steps for its conservation for future generations..

Speaking on the occasion, chief secretary, P Ravi Kumar emphasised that even small initiatives by individuals to substitute and reduce the usage of petroleum products like commuting through walking or cycling, using public transport, car-pooling, careful usage of energy efficient equipment and machinery can contribute in a big way towards oil and gas conservation.

Kumar further added that such measures will also decongest our city roads and will provide supplementary benefits to individuals for maintaining healthy life due to exercise.

P. Murugesan, Executive Director (Southern Region) appealed to the people of the state to use the green and economical fuel i.e. Natural Gas for the domestic households, vehicles, commercial and industrial establishments for the betterment of the environment. Bhaskar Rao, IPS, ADGP(Internal Security) ; K. Srinivas, Commissioner (Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports) flagged off the event at Sree Kanteerava Stadium.