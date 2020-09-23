'Gajapayana', jumbo journey on October 1

Mysuru: The first ever event to herald the beginning of preparations for this year's 410th world famous Mysuru Dasara, "Gajapayana" a formal event to launch the journey of Dasara elephants from forest, and bring them to royal city Mysuru for Dasara, will be held on 1 October. But due to covid 19 pandemic situation, as already decided by Dasara executive committee, "Gajapayana" would be held in a simple manner with traditional poojas to the Elephants, just to ensure that the tradition is not dropped.

While pachyderms form the prime attraction of Dasara Jumbo savari procession, this year Principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF), Wild Life, Ajay Mishra has already finalized five elephants for this year's Dasara jumbo savari procession which will be held within the palace premises on 26 October owing to covid 19 pandemic situation. Those include Abhimanyu from Maththigodu elephant camp of Nagarahole Tiger reserve, Vijaya, Cauvery, Vikrama and Gopi from Dubaare camp of Madikeri wild life division.

Speaking to The Hans India, DCF Mysuru division Mr Alexander M G who would be the incharge of Dasara elephants during their stay in Mysuru said, "Every year, the elephants from different forest camps converge at Veeranahosalli near Nagarahole tiger reserves in Hunsur taluk in Mysuru district for the 'Gajapayana' event.

And after the traditional poojas and a formal function at Veeranahosalli, the elephants used to be brought to Mysuru. And this year, too we plan to bring all five elephants to Veeranahosahalli for the event. But we plan to limit the "Gajapayana" event to traditional poojas only. Few officers from Mysuru district administration including forest officers, led by Mysuru DC Mr Sharath B might participate in the event," he said.

He added, "After the "Gajapayana" ceremony, the elephants will be brought in trucks to Aranya bhavan in Mysuru on the same day. And the elephants would relax there on 1 October. And next day, usually, elephants are taken to Mysuru Palace premises in a small procession.

But this year, we plan to bring the elephants in trucks from Aranya bhavan to Mysuru Palace premises on 2 October. And the elephants will be formally welcomed at the Jayamarthanda gate (East) of Mysuru Palace, with traditional poojas on 2 October at 12.18pm as already scheduled," Mr Alexander said.

After, the welcome event, pachyderms and their care takers will stay at Mysuru Palace courtyards till the end of Dasara. And the elephants will be trained for Dasara jumbo savari procession which will be held within palace premises this year on 26 October.

The tradition of Gajapayana is said to have begun during the reign of Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar. It is said that earlier, royal family of Mysuru offered poojas at Maasthi gudi or Maasthamma temple near Antharsanthe in HD Kote taluk of Mysuru district and brought Elephants to royal city Mysuru, for Dasara festivities from there.

While the tradition of Gajayapayana was discontinued for several years in 2002, forest minister of the State Mr Adagur H Vishwanath restarted the tradition of Gajapayana. It is said that the royal family of Mysuru offered pooja to lord Veeranjaneya swamy at Veeranahosahalli near Nagarahole national park, before they proceeded for hunting.

So the Gajapayana tradition was restarted at Veeranahosahalli in 2002. While earlier, the elephants were made to walk from Veeranahosalli to Mysuru. But since past few years, they are brought from there to Mysuru in trucks or lorries (one elephant in each truck).