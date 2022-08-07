Gandhi family is the last resort to save democracy in India

Mangaluru: Deputy Opposition Leader in the State Assembly UT Khader has stated that India needs the Gandhi family to safeguard the constitutional validity of India as a country. But the BJP-ruled central government was using investigative agencies to foist false cases on them to bring their importance down and trying to weaken the constitution.

Khader speaking to Hans News Service on the sidelines of a function in Mangaluru on Saturday, stated that Sonia Gandhi had forfeited the Prime Minister's post by the former president late APJ Abdul Kalam, "She felt that India needed an economist of great repute at that point in time when India needed economic stability, she found Dr Manmohan Singh as the right candidate to be the Prime Minister. This is a very rare level of thinking" he said.

He said Sonia Gandhi was the first proponent of revolutionary administrative reforms like the Right to Education, Right to Information National Health Mission, the right to food and nutrition and many others that have improved the quality of life. As a chairperson of the United Progressive Alliance Sonia Gandhi had galvanised these pro-people policies to be promulgated within the UPA range of administration.

In addition, she was a votary for national missions on horticulture, agriculture and most importantly the National Nuclear Policy not for weaponisation but for research and power generation. "Had she been in any other country she would have been probably nominated for Nobel Prize for all the initiatives she has taken to improve the quality of life of the Indian population" Khader told.