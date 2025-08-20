Ganesh Chaturthi Special Train from Hubballi to Mangaluru Central - August 2025

In view of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, South Western Railway will run a one-time special train service between SSS Hubballi and Mangaluru Central to clear the extra rush.

This announcement has brought much needed relief to the passengers.

Train No. 07341 will depart from Hubballi at 4:00 PM on August 26, 2025, and reach Mangaluru Central at 11:45 AM the next day.

The return Train No. 07342 will leave Mangaluru Central at 2:15 PM on August 27 and arrive at Hubballi at 9:45 AM the following day.

The train will stop at key stations including Haveri, Harihar, Davangere, Birur, Arsikere, Tumakuru, Yesvantpur, Kunigal, Channarayapatna, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Kabakaputtur, and Bantawala.

It will run with 17 coaches, comprising AC Two Tier, AC Three Tier, Sleeper Class, General Second Class, and Luggage Vans with compartments for disabled passengers.

For more information, passengers can visit the official Indian Railways website or call the Railway Helpline number 139.