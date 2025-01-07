Live
- Asian Games champion Bahadur Singh Sagoo elected AFI president, Sandeep Mehta named secretary
- Jharkhand govt on alert over HMPV, Health Minister assures necessary measures
- Empowered 2.4 million Indians with AI skills: Microsoft
- Pak pilgrims visit Ajmer to present 'chadar' on behalf of their govt
- AAP launches campaign song 'Phir Layenge Kejriwal' for Delhi Assembly elections
- Ram Charan’s Game Changer Movie: Pre-Release Business and Box Office Expectations
- State level Science Exhibition inaugurated by Health Minister Raja Narasimha
- Rohit's hunger to play Test cricket must reflect in his actions: Bangar
- Supreme Court Denies Bail to Former YSRCP MP Nandigam Suresh
- Nepal-Tibet earthquake claims 95 lives, 130 injured
Just In
Garudakshi: Online FIR system to report forest crime
The “Garudakshi” online FIR system has been developed to strengthen the existing legal framework for preventing forest and wildlife crimes and will be inaugurated by Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre at Vidhana Soudha.
Bengaluru : The “Garudakshi” online FIR system has been developed to strengthen the existing legal framework for preventing forest and wildlife crimes and will be inaugurated by Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre at Vidhana Soudha.
This software will be helpful in handling and effectively monitoring forest crime cases under the Forest and Wildlife Protection Acts. The Forest Department, in collabora-tion with Wild Life Trust of India (WTI), has developed the Garudakshi software in the wake of Eshwar Khandre’s suggestion to convert First Information Reports (FIRs) in the Forest Department to online/digital format, as is already the case in the State Po-lice Department.
Pilot implementation in five divisions: The Garudakshi software is being piloted in Bangalore City Division, Bangalore Forest Mobile Division, Bhadravati Division, Sirsi Division and Malai Mahadeshwara Wildlife Division.
Later, it will be extended to all the divisions in a phased manner.
The Garudakshi online FIR system is a very important milestone in the management of forest and wildlife crimes and will strengthen the department to prevent forest crimes in a transparent, well-organized, and remedial manner.