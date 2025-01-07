  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Karnataka

Garudakshi: Online FIR system to report forest crime

Garudakshi: Online FIR system to report forest crime
x
Highlights

The “Garudakshi” online FIR system has been developed to strengthen the existing legal framework for preventing forest and wildlife crimes and will be inaugurated by Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre at Vidhana Soudha.

Bengaluru : The “Garudakshi” online FIR system has been developed to strengthen the existing legal framework for preventing forest and wildlife crimes and will be inaugurated by Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre at Vidhana Soudha.

This software will be helpful in handling and effectively monitoring forest crime cases under the Forest and Wildlife Protection Acts. The Forest Department, in collabora-tion with Wild Life Trust of India (WTI), has developed the Garudakshi software in the wake of Eshwar Khandre’s suggestion to convert First Information Reports (FIRs) in the Forest Department to online/digital format, as is already the case in the State Po-lice Department.

Pilot implementation in five divisions: The Garudakshi software is being piloted in Bangalore City Division, Bangalore Forest Mobile Division, Bhadravati Division, Sirsi Division and Malai Mahadeshwara Wildlife Division.

Later, it will be extended to all the divisions in a phased manner.

The Garudakshi online FIR system is a very important milestone in the management of forest and wildlife crimes and will strengthen the department to prevent forest crimes in a transparent, well-organized, and remedial manner.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick