Garudakshi: Online FIR system to report forest crime

Bengaluru : The “Garudakshi” online FIR system has been developed to strengthen the existing legal framework for preventing forest and wildlife crimes and will be inaugurated by Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre at Vidhana Soudha.

This software will be helpful in handling and effectively monitoring forest crime cases under the Forest and Wildlife Protection Acts. The Forest Department, in collabora-tion with Wild Life Trust of India (WTI), has developed the Garudakshi software in the wake of Eshwar Khandre’s suggestion to convert First Information Reports (FIRs) in the Forest Department to online/digital format, as is already the case in the State Po-lice Department.

Pilot implementation in five divisions: The Garudakshi software is being piloted in Bangalore City Division, Bangalore Forest Mobile Division, Bhadravati Division, Sirsi Division and Malai Mahadeshwara Wildlife Division.

Later, it will be extended to all the divisions in a phased manner.

The Garudakshi online FIR system is a very important milestone in the management of forest and wildlife crimes and will strengthen the department to prevent forest crimes in a transparent, well-organized, and remedial manner.