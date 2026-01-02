Woman dies after assault over land dispute in Amethi

Amethi: A 60-year-old woman, who was seriously injured in an assault allegedly linked to a land dispute with villagers, died during treatment here on Thursday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Siva Pata, and the incident occurred in Pure Mohammad Newada village under the Musafirkhana area on Wednesday evening, they said.

According to the deceased’s daughter-in-law, Pramila, the family was involved in a land dispute with some villagers, who allegedly attacked Pata, leaving her critically injured.

The injured woman was rushed to the Community Health Centre in Musafirkhana, from where doctors referred her to the

district hospital in Gauriganj, where she succumbed to her injuries on Thursday, the police said.

Based on Pramila’s complaint, a case has been registered against Harshvardhan, Jayvardhan, Itwar, Iftikhar, Zaidullah, and some unidentified persons, Station House Officer Vivek Singh said. “The body is being sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway,” Singh said.