‘Gift Her Clear Vision’ campaign

Bengaluru: Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital has launched a nationwide campaign titled “Gift Clear Vision to Her” to provide free eye check-ups and consultations to one million women across its 280-plus eye hospitals and vision care centres in India. The initiative aims to address a major health concern, as many women often prioritise family and caregiving responsibilities over their own health, increasing the risk of preventable vision problems.

The campaign has been launched ahead of International Women’s Day 2026 and encourages people to nominate an important woman in their lives for a free eye examination. Participants can take a digital pledge by scanning a QR code or filling a short form on the hospital’s website, or by calling a dedicated helpline. After nomination, the hospital will schedule a priority appointment for the free eye check-up between March 8 and 31 at the nearest centre.