GIIS Whitefield Student Shubh Choudhari Wins Gold and Silver at Karnataka State Equestrian Competition

Bengaluru: Global Indian International School (GIIS), Whitefield, proudly celebrates the remarkable achievement of Shubh Choudhari, a Grade 11 student, who showcased exceptional prowess at the prestigious Karnataka State Equestrian Competition. Shubh’s stellar performance earned him one Gold and two Silver medals, marking a significant milestone in his sporting journey.

Competing against approximately 70 participants from over 20 equestrian clubs, Shubh’s outstanding performance in the state-level championship highlights both his sporting excellence and the rising prominence of GIIS Whitefield in nurturing holistic talent.

Commenting on the achievement, Manoj Kumar Tiwari, Principal, Global Indian International School, Whitefield, said, “With an unwavering focus and an unbridled passion for equestrian sport, Shubh’s success is a testament to his dedication, discipline, and innate talent. His accomplishments not only shine in the competitive arena but also echo the ethos of all-round excellence that GIIS Whitefield strives to foster in every student,” adding, “His achievements are a source of immense pride for the entire GIIS community.”

This win adds to an already illustrious journey. Earlier, at the National Equestrian Championship in Delhi in 2024, Shubh brought home three Gold Medals in Dressage Individual, Dressage Team and Show Jumping Team.

Reflecting on his win, Shubh Choudhari said, “Equestrian sport has taught me resilience, patience, and the importance of the bond between rider and horse. Winning at the state level is an incredible feeling, and I’m grateful to my coaches, my family, and my school for always supporting my passion and pushing me to do better.”

GIIS Whitefield remains committed to nurturing talents across diverse fields, empowering students to pursue their dreams with confidence and support. The school takes pride in cultivating not just academic achievers but also exceptional athletes, artists, and innovators. With a balanced approach to academics and extracurriculars, GIIS Whitefield ensures every student receives the encouragement and structure needed to thrive in all areas of life.