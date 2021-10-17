Girl From Karnataka Find Worms In The Foodgrain Provided In Mid Day Meal

A girl student at a Karnataka Public School in Honnavalli hamlet, Tiptur taluk, Tumakuru district, discovered black worms in the school's midday meal supplies that was provided to her.



On Saturday, the girl filmed a video and posted it to social media platforms, prompting the Twitterati to criticise the government and authorities.

The girl in the video questioned whether the grains were safe to eat. She claimed that when she asked, the officials recommended them to utilise the grains as animal fodder. Furthermore, officials claimed that the grains are from old stock, and that school officials began distributing them without realising that 5 quintals of rice and 2 quintals of tur dal included worms.

They also faulted the school administration for failing to distribute it on time. The grains have been washed and will be delivered starting Monday, according to D Rudraswamy, the executive officer for Mid-Day Meals. The school is located in the Assembly constituency of BC Nagesh of the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education.

He had previously directed that the grains be cleaned before being distributed to students. Clearly, the order hasn't made its way down to the school level. Despite the fact that classes have been suspended, the government has yet to begin preparing hot, prepared meals for students.

Alternatively, these pupils will receive an identical amount of foodgrains. The government announced on Saturday that the prepared Mid-Day Meal programme will begin on January 26 when classes restart after the Dasara vacation.