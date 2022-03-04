Girls From Karnataka Are On Their Way To The Romanian Border

Twenty-one Karnataka girl students arrived in Lviv by train on Thursday after fleeing from the war-torn Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.All of the girls had went to Ukraine at Kharkiv National Medical University for pursuing MBBS .

On Wednesday, the girls were able to board a train at Kharkiv railway station. They were able to get a mini bus to the Romanian border, which was about 400 kilometres away, since reaching the destination in Lviv at 1 p.m. as per the Ukrainian time.

Nandini AC, a second-year MBBS student from Tumakuru district's Arakere, claimed the journey was dangerous at every turn. She said that bombs hit just in front of them as they walked towards Kharkiv's railway station.

She explained that they were able to make a miraculous escape. They made it onto the Lviv-bound train. Likhita, a Karnataka native, kept Nandini company. She said that the train was full and that she couldn't find a seat. The train came to a halt around 9.10 p.m. due to a bombing in the area.

Nandini stated that the train shook because of the force of the crash. The train remained stationary for an hour before continuing its journey. She added that all lights and cellphones were to be turned off.