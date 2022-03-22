GlobalSpin trade conclave on Eco Textiles, Eco Handlooms and Apparels inaugurated

Bengaluru: N Nagaraju, Minister for Small scale, Govt. of Karnataka inaugurated the GlobalSpin trade conclave on Eco Textiles, Eco Handlooms and Apparels event at World Trade Center Bengaluru. In his inaugural address, the minister spoke about the importance of the Textile Sector to the Indian economy as it employs 35 million people, contributes 17 per cent of exports and 4 per cent of the GDP. He also advocated the need for handholding the MSMEs to tide over the crisis caused due to the business uncertainties during the last two years.

Bhasker Kalra, Under Secretary, Ministry of MSME GoI, sensitised the participants about the schemes of the Ministry concerning the textile industry. Dr. Rajit Okhandiar, CEO, was the guest of honour and explained the importance of the textile sector to the Indian Economy.

Dr. Glory Swarupa, Director General, nimsme welcomed the guests. She briefed them about the role of nimsme in the promotion of MSMEs by way of organising various training programmes, development of clusters and trade fairs and exhibitions.

Dr. Bose K Nair, President of WTC Shamshabad &WTC Vishakhapatnam, has explained how the MSMEs can leverage the WTCA Network of 320+ World Trade Centers across 90+ countries, connect globally and prosper locally.

One of the highlights of the event is the usage of Artificial Intelligence in apparel where it can track the health parameters and based on that the health can be monitored and in case of emergency alerts can be sent to the near and dear once and the family doctor. It was also deliberated during the session on the need to reduce the rampant usage of polluting chemicals and shift to organic and less polluting chemicals to be more environmentally friendly.

It was also discussed on the need for easing the document compliances for export which will promote the exports and also enable more MSMEs to export their products across the globe and enabling the country to achieve a $ 5 trillion economy.

The inaugural session was concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. K. Visweswara Reddy. The event is being organized by the National Institute for Micro, Medium and Small Enterprises along with the Ministry of Textiles as Knowledge Partner and World Trade Center Shamshabad & Visakhapatnam as supporting partners.