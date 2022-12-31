Good news for fish lovers: Every ward to get a fish hotel in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: There is good news for fish meal lovers in Bengaluru. For so long, except for a few hotels in Bengaluru, there were not many hotels that were special for fish meals. It was very rare to get fresh fish. Henceforth there is no need to travel far to find a fish hotel. The Department of Fisheries intends to start a ward wise fish dining hotel in Bangalore. Due to continuous rains in the state for the last couple of years, 5.57 lakh metric tonnes of fish have been produced. Encouraged by this, the department is making a new effort to create a market for the fish industry. This move of the government has doubled the happiness of the fish meal lovers.

There is a high demand for inland and marine fish in the surrounding districts including Bangalore, and the government has taken steps to simplify its supply. The result of this is a hotel in the capital for each ward. The Karnataka Fisheries Development Corporation is prepared to start a fish hotel in 500 to 1000 sq ft area in 243 wards under BBMP. In addition, a fish shop is also being arranged in this hotel. The Fisheries Department has requested the MLAs and officials of the respective assembly constituencies to provide the necessary space for the start of the fish market. The project will be implemented soon. Fishery Minister S Angara said, Generally 2 to 3 lakh metric tonnes of fish were produced across the state. Last year its quantity was 4 lakh, but at present 5.57 lakh metric tonnes of fish has been produced at the end of November. Thus, arrangements are being made for hotels and shops to provide a market for fishing in the state.

The inception of fish delicacies in hotels in the state has not only benefited the food lovers but also the hotel industry. If the hotel opens, it will help in job creation for thousands of unemployed people who come to Bangalore especially from the coastal areas.

There are a total of 1399 fishing lakes across the state. Last year, 4 lakh metric tons of fish were produced. At the end of November 2022, 5.57 lakh metric tonnes of fish have been produced.