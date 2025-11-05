Gopalan College of Engineering and Management to host 3rd Edition of GCEM Hacks

Bengaluru: The Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) and CSE (AI and ML) at Gopalan College of Engineering and Management (GCEM), Whitefield, is gearing up to host the third edition of its flagship technology hackathon – GCEM Hacks 3.0, scheduled for 6th and 7th November 2025. This 24-hour innovation marathon will bring together engineering students to collaboratively tackle real-world challenges using creativity, coding, and cutting-edge technologies.

Focused on nurturing practical learning, problem-solving, and entrepreneurial thinking, the hackathon invites teams of 2–3 students to transform impactful ideas into working prototypes under a high-intensity, time-bound environment. Participants will receive mentorship and guidance from expert faculty members and domain specialists throughout the event.





Speaking about the initiative, Director – Gopalan Foundation, Sunita Prabhakar said, “GCEM Hacks 3.0 reflects our belief in empowering young minds to think differently and innovate for a better tomorrow. We are delighted to provide a platform that fuels creativity in emerging technologies and inspires students to design solutions that drive meaningful change in society.”

The competition also features an attractive prize pool of ₹15,000, along with opportunities for recognition, networking, and future professional growth. The event will be hosted at the GCEM Campus in Bengaluru, strengthening the institution’s commitment to skill development aligned with the rapidly evolving tech landscape.